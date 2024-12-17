CMA CGM to develop an electric barge solution to serve Vietnam operations

CMA CGM Group says it will build and deploy for operation a brand-new zero emissions inland transport solution in Vietnam: a 100% green electricity barge coupled with dedicated charging infrastructures supplied by a new solar farm at Gemalink terminal in Cai Mep (25% owned by CMA CGM Group).

From Binh Duong Province to the deep-sea terminal of Gemalink, the e-barge will make the 180km return journey emitting zero greenhouse gas emissions, enabling to reduce by 778 tons of CO2 emissions every year, powered by electric batteries only.

The e-barge, an innovation co-designed by CMA CGM's New Build and R&D teams in partnership with CATL for the battery technology, will be recharged using 100% certified renewable electricity and will transport over 50 000TEUs annually.

NIKE has committed to optimize the use of the e-barge for NIKE shipments between Binh Duong Province and Gemalink.

The e-barge is expected to begin operations in 2026.

An innovative solution dedicated to decarbonizing freight transport and logistics

A new dedicated solar farm on the premises of Gemalink will produce 1GWH of green electricity annually to recharge the e-barge.CMA CGM is creating a scalable and innovative land connectivity solution, that includes the development of e-barge, charging station, and solar farm. This forward-thinking model in line with Vietnam’s Net Zero by 2050 ambitions, is designed to be replicated in other countries.

CMA CGM is pioneering the transition to more sustainable inland waterway transport and greener terminal infrastructure. The NIKE partnership for the use of the e-barge with CMA CGM promotes innovative logistics solutions while supporting local the local economy.

A long-term project and a sustainable legacy for local communities

The territorial anchoring and local jobs created for the construction of the solar farm will promote responsible economic development in the region. This project will also contribute to enhancing Vietnam's competitiveness in the renewable energy and sustainable logistics sectors in Southeast Asia.

CMA CGM Group has been present in Vietnam since 1989, currently operating 5 offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Haiphong, Danang and Quy Nhon with more than 550 employees. The group operates 29 weekly mainline services in 7 ports across the country, connecting major global destinations to a cutting-edge intermodal network through CEVA Logistics.