Ex-PSV to join Geoquip’s fleet after makeover

Geoquip Marine, a provider of offshore geotechnical solutions, has added a new vessel to its fleet, currently undergoing conversion from a platform supply vessel (PSV) into a geotechnical services platform. As part of the conversion in Norway, Geoquip Silvretta, originally built as a PSV by Green Yard Kleven, will see the installation of Geoquip’s largest drilling rig, the GMTR150, with completion expected in spring 2025, Offshore Energy reported.

According to the company, the rig will ensure a low carbon footprint, lower fuel consumption and will enable the vessel to conduct high-quality geotechnical site investigations in a range of sea states.

Geoquip Silvretta was built as a DP2 vessel and no changes are planned to the propulsion, main components, or machinery. Green Yard will work with the vessel’s original designer, Marin Teknikk, to customize the interior for Geoquip’s global projects.

This will include installing a moonpool, moving and adding cranes, extending the shelter deck, increasing office and meeting space, and building a new accommodation block.

Geoquip noted that as many components as possible will be reused and recertified to minimize waste, steel removed from the decks during the moonpool installation will be recycled locally in Norway, while new components will be made of high-scrap-content European steel.

Once the upgrade is complete, the vessel will mobilize for a project in northern Europe.

“Expanding our fleet with this new vessel, complete with our flagship GMTR150 drilling rig, gives Geoquip even more capacity to deliver high-quality site investigations in varied weather conditions,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, Geoquip’s incoming CEO.

“We’re also pleased to have awarded the conversion project to Green Yard, a full-service shipyard with sustainability high on their agenda. The Geoquip team can look forward to working on a vessel that’s been purpose-built for offshore site investigations and which will include a new accommodation block, ample office and meeting facilities, and an offshore laboratory to gather fast and accurate data for clients.”