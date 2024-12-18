ONE together with four shipping lines to operate North Europe Transatlantic Services next year

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) has announced three North Europe Transatlantic services, effective from February 2025, which will be operated together with CMA CGM (“CMA CGM”), COSCO Shipping Lines (“COSCO”), Oriental Overseas Container Line (“OOCL”) and Evergreen Line (“EMC”) as part of a Vessel Sharing cooperation.

Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE, commented, “AS ONE we look forward to our new collaboration with CMA CGM, COSCO, OOCL and EMC in the Transatlantic trade starting in February 2025. Combining our collective fleet deployment and market experience to provide a comprehensive and reliable end-to-end customer service offering across all the key TA market sectors.”

The three services will have competitive and reliable products between North Europe and North America East Coast/Gulf with comprehensive and unique coverage of 14 direct ports through each product. The port rotations for the new services are as follows:

AT1 (Transatlantic 1)

Southampton - Antwerp - Rotterdam - Bremerhaven - Le Havre - New York - Norfolk - Baltimore - Southampton

AT2 (Transatlantic 2)

Le Havre - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Bremerhaven - Charleston - Savannah - Le Havre

AT3 (Transatlantic 3)

Southampton - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Bremerhaven - Veracruz - Altamira - Houston - New Orleans - Southampton

Furthermore, ONE will be strengthening the North Europe-USWC Transatlantic service with the following new rotation effective from February 2025.

AL5 (Transatlantic 5)

Southampton - Le Havre - Rotterdam - Hamburg - Antwerp - Miami(new*) - Cartagena - Rodman - Los Angeles - Oakland - Rodman - Caucedo – Southampton

ONE is committed to continue enhancing its network. These services are subject to regulatory approval and more information about the services will be updated on 2025 New Service Product.

About Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies.

It operates a fleet of over 240 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.9 million TEUs. Through its extensive global network, ONE provides reliable container shipping services to over 120 countries.