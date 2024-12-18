  1. Home
2024 December 18   13:49

Transocean announces $111 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract

Transocean Ltd. (“Transocean”) has announced that a four-well option was exercised for the Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 with Reliance Industries Limited in India. The estimated 270-day program is expected to commence in direct continuation of the rig’s firm term with Reliance and contribute approximately $111 million in backlog, excluding additional services.

About Transocean
Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 34 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 26 ultra-deepwater floaters and eight harsh environment floaters.

