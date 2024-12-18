Geoquip Marine expands fleet with sustainable vessel conversion

Credit: Geoquip Marine

Geoquip Marine (Geoquip) says it has added a seventh vessel to their fleet. The Geoquip Silvretta, originally built as a platform supply vessel by Green Yard Kleven (Green Yard), is being converted in Norway into a state-of-the-art geotechnical services platform for the offshore energy sector.

The conversion, scheduled for completion in spring 2025, will include the installation of Geoquip’s largest drilling rig, the GMTR150. The efficient and reliable cutting-edge rig will ensure a low carbon footprint, lower fuel consumption and will enable the vessel to conduct high-quality geotechnical site investigations in a range of sea states. Once the upgrade is complete, the Geoquip Silvretta will mobilise for a project in northern Europe, ready to tackle any challenging metocean conditions.

The Geoquip fleet’s newest addition, was built as a DP2 vessel and no changes are planned to the propulsion, main components or machinery. However, Green Yard will work with the vessel’s original designer, Marin Teknikk AS, to customise the interior for Geoquip’s global projects. These upgrades will include installing a moonpool, moving and adding cranes, extending the shelter deck, increasing office and meeting space, and building a new accommodation block.

Opportunities to lower the vessel’s energy consumption will be realised through new LED lighting, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems that incorporate heat recovery. During the conversion, as many components as possible will be reused and recertified to minimise waste; steel removed from the decks during the moonpool installation will be recycled locally in Norway, while new components will be made of high-scrap-content European steel.