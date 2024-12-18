Bureau Veritas and Samsung Heavy Industries announce partnership to develop FCSU and CCS projectsin S.Korea

  1. Home
2024 December 18   17:09

alternative fuels

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, is partnering with Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI), a leading global shipbuilding and offshore engineering company, to develop Floating CO2 Storage Units (FCSU) and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects in the Republic of Korea, with the aim to significantly reduce green house gas emissions, BV said in its news release.

The collaboration will center on validating and certifying cutting-edge CCS technologies that are cost-effective and sustainable. By blending BV's renowned certification expertise with SHI's innovative, market-leading technology, this partnership aims to set new industry standards and accelerate the deployment of CCS solutions that can drive a greener, more efficient future.

BV and SHI will also collaborate on pilot projects to test the commercial potential of CCS technologies. BV will use its certification expertise to handle technical reviews and independent risk assessments. Additionally, they will conduct environmental studies and develop risk management plans to ensure the safety and sustainability of CCS projects.

