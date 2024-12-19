Wärtsilä propulsion package to power world’s largest methanol-ready cement carrier vessel

Wärtsilä will supply a complete propulsion package for a 38,000 DWT methanol-ready cement carrier vessel owned by NovaAlgoma, according to the company's release.

When built, this will be the world’s largest vessel of its type, and the first with a methanol-ready notation. The order has been placed by NovaAlgoma, a joint venture between the Italian Swiss-based, Nova Marine Group and the Canadian Algoma Central Corporation. The ship is being built at the Zhejiang Xinle Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd, and is expected to be launched in late 2026. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q4 2024.

The Wärtsilä scope of supply includes two Wärtsilä 32 engines, one Wärtsilä 25 auxiliary engine, two gearboxes, two controllable pitch propellers, one tunnel thruster, three selective catalytic reduction (SCR) exhaust after-treatment systems, the propulsion control system, two shaft generators (PTO/PTI) and engine accessory items. The equipment is scheduled for delivery commencing in November 2025.

The Wärtsilä 32 engine is designed for efficient and easy maintenance in combination with long maintenance-free operating periods. It’s fuel flexibility means it can easily be upgraded to operate with methanol. The Wärtsilä 25 engine’s modularity then offers maximised flexibility, while the engine’s efficiency and fuel economy deliver minimised emissions.

Wärtsilä’s propulsion solutions deliver high efficiency, helping vessels to achieve their compliance targets. This is achieved in combination with a gearbox that reduces propeller speed meaning that a larger propeller diameter is utilised to maximise propulsive efficiency.