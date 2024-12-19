Wärtsilä Gas Solutions service agreement to optimise liquefaction operations for five GasLog LNG carriers

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, has signed a three-year Service & Maintenance Agreement with Greek fleet-owner GasLog LNG Services, according to the company's release.

The agreement covers five 180,000 m3 LNG Carrier vessels, all of which are fitted with Wärtsilä mixed refrigerant (MR) Reliq liquefaction plants. The signing took place in December 2024, and the order was booked by Wärtsilä in the same month.

By optimising the operation of the ships’ MR Reliq plants, the boil-off gas (BOG) from the LNG cargo can be efficiently managed. This reduces emissions while also minimising cargo losses, thereby improving the vessels’ economic performance.

The scope of the agreement includes technical support, secured availability of spare parts and specialised field service personnel, as well as performance monitoring of the MR Reliq plants. Remote technical support and operational data monitoring is provided by Wärtsilä digital services.