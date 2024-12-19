  1. Home
2024 December 19   13:54

Brunvoll secures thruster package contract with Myklebust Shipyard and REM Offshore

Brunvoll has secured another contract with Myklebust Shipyard for the delivery of a comprehensive thruster package, according to the company's release. This confirms the option for an additional vessel for REM Offshore, originally announced in May of this year.

Like the previous contract, this agreement also includes an option for a third additional vessel. Brunvoll’s thruster package consists of two propulsion azimuth thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, and a tunnel thruster. This configuration is the same as the previous vessel announced in May, except that this vessel with be equipped with a slightly larger tunnel thruster.

The thruster package does also feature Brunvoll’s Condition Monitoring system,BruCon CMS, for enhanced operational efficiency and decision support.

The vessel named MS “REM Ocean” is designed by Skipsteknisk share the same platform as the previous vessel, ST-245. Although the previous vessel is an Energy Subsea Construction Vessel (ESCV), will this vessel be equipped for Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair (IMR) within the offshore energy industry.

Skipsteknisk and REM have emphasized low energy consumption and emissions when developing the vessel. This has resulted in a vessel that uses only half of the energy compared to other equivalent vessels of the same tonnage, with the goal of net-zero emissions. This will be achieved through a combination of different measures like; dual-fuel engines running on methanol, battery packs, lifting-equipment with energy recovery and a highly efficient propulsion system from Brunvoll.

The vessel will, after commissioning enter operation on a long-term contract with DeepOcean, providing subsea inspection, maintenance and repair services for Equinor. The vessel will be equipped for a wide range of operations within the offshore energy sector.

Topics:

shipbuilding

Equinor

