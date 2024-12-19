  1. Home
  Fincantieri and Sparkle sign MoU for the protection and surveillance of submarine cables

2024 December 19   15:58

Fincantieri, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding groups, and Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the development of innovative technological solutions for the surveillance and protection of submarine telecommunications cables, according to the company's release.  

The agreement is part of a strategic vision for Italy's technological development and international competitiveness, in which two excellences collaborate to ensure the resilience of infrastructures which are fundamental for digital connectivity and for the country's technological growth.  

Through shared and specialized work teams, Fincantieri and Sparkle will analyse the requirements for improving the security of undersea telecommunications infrastructures, identifying innovative technologies and solutions to ensure their operational resilience.  

Fincantieri, with its expertise in the underwater domain, is developing advanced solutions for surveillance and protection of subsea infrastructure, combining its established know-how in the shipbuilding industry with cutting-edge technologies. The company considers the underwater sector as a key dimension for sustainable economic development, given the current geopolitical tensions and the increasing dependence on these strategic infrastructures.

With a proprietary fiber-optic network stretching more than 600,000 km across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and Asia, of which 90% is laid on submarine cables, Sparkle has always been committed to the protection of these strategic infrastructures - fundamental to the country's socioeconomic development and security - through their constant monitoring and the introduction of the most advanced physical and digital security systems.

The agreement with Fincantieri is part of collaborations with major players in the sector, including the Italian Navy, with which Sparkle has been working since 2022 to protect its proprietary submarine cables and neighbouring areas, and the Polo Nazionale della dimensione Subacquea (PNS, Italian national hub of the underwater dimension) which brings together the national public and private excellences operating in the sector.

