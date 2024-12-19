ABS approves Hanwha Ocean's deepwater FPSO design

ABS has awarded Hanwha Ocean Approval in Principle (AIP) for its Pre-FEED Standard FPSO Design intended to create an asset optimized for deployment in the deep waters of West Africa, according to the company's release.

The FPSO design is 340m long and capable of storing approximately 2.38 million barrels of crude oil, with a daily crude oil production capacity of 190,000 barrels.

Developed to accommodate topsides for crude oil and or gas production facilities, the hull is designed to operate for up to 20 years without the need for dry docking.

To address the recent tightening of environmental regulations, the FPSO is set to incorporate technologies such as zero-flaring, GHG monitoring, and an energy management system.

All equipment has been electrified to reduce operational costs throughout the unit’s lifecycle. Additionally, advanced digital solutions, including cybersecurity, digital twin, and predictive maintenance, have been integrated.