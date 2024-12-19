  1. Home
2024 December 19   16:43

France LNG Shipping delivers LNG carrier Elisa Ardea for EDF LNG Shipping charter

On December 3, the newly built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Elisa Ardea was officially delivered, according to NYK's release.

The vessel is owned by France LNG Shipping, a joint venture between NYK and Geogas LNG, and under a long-term charter contract with EDF LNG Shipping.

The vessel was built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

Elisa Ardea will be chartered to the EDF Group long-term (up to 20 years, including extension options) and will be engaged in LNG transportation under the ship management of Gazocean, a French ship-management company.

Elisa Ardea is propelled by, dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engines manufactured by WinGD and features an advanced Turbo-Brayton refrigeration system developed by Air Liquide, which efficiently utilizes surplus boil-off gas.

The 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank, designed by GTT, is constructed using high-performance insulating materials that reduce the vaporization rate.

The approximately 297.2-meter-long, 46.4-meter-wide Elisa Ardea, built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and registered in France, is an LNG carrier with a membrane-type cargo tank capacity of approximately 174,000 cubic meters and powered by an X-DF diesel engine.

