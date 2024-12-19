Ocean Network Express announces three North Europe Transatlantic services, effective from February 2025

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) announced three North Europe Transatlantic services, effective from February 2025, which will be operated together with CMA CGM (“CMA CGM”), COSCO Shipping Lines (“COSCO”), Oriental Overseas Container Line (“OOCL”) and Evergreen Line (“EMC”) as part of a Vessel Sharing cooperation.

The three services will have competitive and reliable products between North Europe and North America East Coast/Gulf with comprehensive and unique coverage of 14 direct ports through each product.

The port rotations for the new services are as follows:

AT1 (Transatlantic 1) Southampton - Antwerp - Rotterdam - Bremerhaven - Le Havre - New York - Norfolk - Baltimore - Southampton

AT2 (Transatlantic 2) Le Havre - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Bremerhaven - Charleston - Savannah - Le Havre

AT3 (Transatlantic 3) Southampton - Rotterdam - Antwerp - Bremerhaven - Veracruz - Altamira - Houston - New Orleans - Southampton

Furthermore, ONE will be strengthening the North Europe-USWC Transatlantic service with the following new rotation effective from February 2025.

AL5 (Transatlantic 5) Southampton - Le Havre - Rotterdam - Hamburg - Antwerp - Miami(new) - Cartagena - Rodman - Los Angeles - Oakland - Rodman - Caucedo – Southampton

Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. It operates a fleet of over 240 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.9 million TEUs. Through its extensive global network, ONE provides container shipping services to over 120 countries.