Kongsberg Maritime secures significant contract for Golar Mk2 FLNG vessel

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a substantial contract to provide an integrated package of electrical, control, safety and propulsion systems for the Golar Mk2 Floating Liquified Natural Gas (FLNG) project, according to the company's release.

Valued at more than $25 million USD, this contract will see Kongsberg Maritime technology form a key part of the new onboard systems for a major rebuild project in which Golar’s LNG tanker Fuji LNG, will be lengthened by nearly 100 metres and converted to a FLNG vessel.

The work is being carried out at the CIMC Raffles shipyard in Yantai, China, and Black & Veatch will supply the topside LNG process plant.

Golar FLNG technology represents a significant advancement in the liquefied natural gas industry, offering a floating liquefaction plant that is ideal for offshore and remote locations. With a compact footprint and optimised capital expenditure, FLNG installations eliminate the need for permanent infrastructure such as pipelines and onshore facilities. The mobility and reusability of FLNG units allow for redeployment to other fields once gas reserves are depleted, enhancing their economic viability.

Kongsberg Maritime's equipment package for the Golar Mk2 FLNG features two UUC305 azimuth thrusters, electrical systems, and an integrated control and safety system (ICSS). The thrusters will be equipped with a Heading Control system, leveraging Kongsberg’s expertise in Dynamic Positioning (DP) without requiring full DP capabilities for the FLNG.

The ICSS provided by Kongsberg Maritime is a comprehensive solution that ensures the safe and efficient operation of the FLNG unit. It integrates control of the process plant, energy management, power distribution, cargo handling, ballast control, and auxiliary systems.

The safety systems within the ICSS include the Emergency Shutdown System (ESD), Fire and Gas Detection System (F&G), and Process Shutdown System (PSD), ensuring robust protection and operational integrity.