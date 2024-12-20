India's new stealth frigate begins maiden voyage from Russia

INS Tushil, the latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, set sail from Kaliningrad, Russia for India on 17 Dec 24, marking the beginning of her maiden operational deployment, according to Ministry of Defence's release.

The ship was built in Russia and commissioned on 09 Dec 24, in the presence of Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh.

The ship will traverse the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, and finally, the Indian Ocean, making port calls at several friendly foreign countries along the way.

The maiden deployment of INS Tushil would involve key charter of Indian Navy, namely, Diplomatic, military, and constabulary activities. The ship will carry out joint patrolling and maritime partnership exercises with a number of navies en route, including piracy hotspots in the region.

During her port calls, the ship will undertake capability-building activities with host Navies and hold interactions with senior military and government leadership.

The port calls will also serve to engage with the Indian diaspora spread across the region. The port calls and exercises are aimed at consolidating India's maritime cooperation with littoral countries of the region and reinforcing Indian Navy's commitment to protecting and safeguarding the seafaring community.