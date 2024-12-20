“K” Line's operated vessel to receive supply of marine biofuel for the first time in Japan

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) announced that on Monday, December 9, marine biofuel was supplied to VIKING OCEAN, a car carrier it operates, at Yokohama Daikoku C-4 Terminal, a finished-vehicle terminal operated by the “K” LINE Group.

This is the first time that “K” Line has supplied biofuel to its operated vessels in Japan. The owner of the vessel is Norwegian based Gram Car Carriers, a long-term partner of “K” LINE.

FAME (Fatty Acid Methyl Ester) component of the marine biofuel will be able to reduce CO2 emissions by about 84% in the well-to-wake (from fuel generation to consumption) process without changing current engine specifications. This marine biofuel contains 24% of FAME blended with very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) and is expected to reduce the emissions from the voyage of the VIKING OCEAN by approx. 190 tons of CO2. The marine biofuel is made from renewable organic resources, such as biomass which don’t utilize as foodstuff and feed crop.

“K” LINE has set the 2030 interim target of improving CO2 emissions efficiency by 50% compared with 2008, surpassing the IMO target of a 40% improvement. Furthermore, it sets its new target for 2050 as “The Challenge of Achieving Net-Zero GHG Emissions.”