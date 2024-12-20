  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Technip Energies and LanzaTech awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Energy for commercializing breakthrough CO2 to ethylene technology

2024 December 20   13:59

Technip Energies and LanzaTech awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Energy for commercializing breakthrough CO2 to ethylene technology

Technip Energies and LanzaTech Global, Inc. announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) has committed up to $200 million in federal funding and authorized the initiation of Phase 1 of their Sustainable Ethylene from CO2 Utilization with Renewable Energy Project (Project SECURE).

Project SECURE, led by Technip Energies in partnership with LanzaTech, aims to provide an integrated commercial process which takes captured carbon dioxide from ethylene production and recycles it with low carbon intensity hydrogen to create sustainable ethanol and ethylene, according to the company's release.

This joint technology solution is intended to first be deployed in the U.S. Gulf Coast region for integration directly into an existing commercial ethylene cracker and has significant replication potential for ethylene crackers worldwide. Globally, there are approximately 370 ethylene steam crackers, over 40 percent of which use Technip Energies’ technology, including eight in the US.

LanzaTech’s carbon recycling technology, which has benefited from previous DOE support, can also be utilized in any industry with waste carbon, allowing other sectors to profit from capturing and recycling carbon-rich emissions into valuable ethanol, instead of sequestering or releasing them into the atmosphere. OCED has committed up to $200 million throughout the project duration to Project SECURE to fund the design, engineering, construction, and equipment for the commercial-scale integrated technology unit.

Today’s announcement represents the award of nearly $20 million for the first of four phases to be funded by OCED over the course of the project. During Phase 1 of the project, Technip Energies and LanzaTech will conduct a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study, developing project plans, providing documentation and reports necessary to complete the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review, and engaging with local community and labor stakeholders.

LanzaTech Global, Inc. is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, materials, and protein for everyday products. Using its bio-recycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels.

Topics:

CO2

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 20

16:25

Hanwha Group completes $100m Philly Shipyard acquisition

15:40

Vessel Performance Solutions to service the fleet of Sallaum Lines with its VESPER performance management platform

15:14

COSCO SHIPPING to launch new Indonesia service YIX

14:45

Yang Ming to launch India Ocean Express service

14:23

COSCO Shipping signs agreements for the construction and long-term leasing of 10 new 82,000-dwt bulk carriers

13:28

TotalEnergies, European Energy and SONFOR close deal on two Danish offshore wind projects

12:46

“K” Line's operated vessel to receive supply of marine biofuel for the first time in Japan

12:23

Port of Amsterdam to implement open-loop scrubber ban from 1 January 2025

11:40

India's new stealth frigate begins maiden voyage from Russia

11:00

MOL obtains 3rd party certification for pure car carrier book and claim service

10:09

NYK and Yusen Logistics to introduce platform to manage GHG-emission reductions

09:18

Malaysia-based UNI-FLEET chooses ABS Wavesight Nautical Systems to optimize maintenance and purchasing operations

2024 December 19

18:00

Kongsberg Maritime secures significant contract for Golar Mk2 FLNG vessel

17:36

WinGD completes first full-load running of X-DF-M engine on methanol fuel

17:00

Ocean Network Express announces three North Europe Transatlantic services, effective from February 2025

16:43

France LNG Shipping delivers LNG carrier Elisa Ardea for EDF LNG Shipping charter

16:33

ABS approves Hanwha Ocean's deepwater FPSO design

15:58

Fincantieri and Sparkle sign MoU for the protection and surveillance of submarine cables

14:50

Thyssenkrupp secures major submarine order from Germany and Norway

14:32

Allseas wins contract for Australia's largest offshore decommissioning project

13:54

Brunvoll secures thruster package contract with Myklebust Shipyard and REM Offshore

13:48

Maersk to end Alaska calls on Transpacific service in 2025

12:43

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions service agreement to optimise liquefaction operations for five GasLog LNG carriers

12:25

CMA CGM to implement Panama Canal Transit Surcharge in 2025

12:13

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 16-20, 2024

11:48

Contecon Guayaquil receives Pacific International Lines’ largest vessel

11:09

State Lands Commission, ports of Long Beach and Humboldt announce offshore wind energy partnership

10:09

Port of Los Angeles cargo volume up 16% in November 2024

09:45

MHI appoints CTO Eisaku Ito as next President & CEO, announces changes in Board and executive-level personnel

09:18

Port of Long Beach container volume up 20.9% to 884,154 TEUs in November 2024