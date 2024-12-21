Baku Shipyard completes installation of main engines on Ro-Pax type ferry being built for ASCO

The installation of the main engines on the Ro-Pax type ferry, designed for carrying passengers, vehicles, and railway wagons, has been completed at the Baku Shipyard under ASCO’s order. According to ASCO media release, 80% of the hull construction work has been completed. Pipework, electrical systems, ventilation, and other related works are proceeding in accordance with the project plan.

ASCO says this is the third Ro-Pax type ferry being built at the Baku Shipyard under ASCO’s order. Previously constructed ferries of the same type, “Azerbaijan” and “Zarifa Aliyeva,” are currently in operation for cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor.