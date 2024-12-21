  1. Home
2024 December 21   14:08

GOGL - Transactions made under the buy-back program

Reference is made to the stock announcement on October 2, 2024, where Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) announced the renewal of its share buy-back program of maximum USD 100 million to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 of the company’s common shares in a 12 months period from the announcement.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (“GOGL” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has between December 11, 2024 and December 17, 2024, purchased 545,000 of the Company’s own common stocks. 420,000 of the shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 101.62 per share and 125,000 of the shares have been bought on Nasdaq at an average price of USD 9.21 per share. Following the completion of the above transactions, GOGL owns a total of 1,707,328 of own shares, corresponding to 0.85% of the Company’s share capital.

