Hapag-Lloyd says it will launch its new East Med Express (EME) service for cargoes shipped between Egypt and North Europe.

The EME service will be launched with a direct coverage from London Gateway (GB), Rotterdam (NL), Bremerhaven (DE) and Antwerp (BE) to Egypt.

This service will connect to our Gemini Shuttle Network via our hubs to attractive other locations in the East-Med and North Europe.