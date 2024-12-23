Drydocks World opens its multi- million-dollar South Yard expansion

Drydocks World has officially opened its multi- million-dollar South Yard expansion -- a 75,000 sqm state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance fabrication capabilities and reinforce the company’s leadership in complex global marine and offshore wind energy projects, according to the company's release.

The expansion increases fabrication capacity by 40% and yard capacity by 25%, enabling Drydocks World to execute multiple large-scale projects simultaneously. The new South Yard boasts the largest load-out jetty in the Middle East and Africa, capable of handling structures weighing up to 37,000 tonnes.

The South Yard is equipped with advanced technologies, including robotic profile-cutting machines, automated Computer Numerical Control (CNC) systems, and a heavy-duty rolling machine, significantly improving fabrication precision and efficiency. The facility can accommodate up to 3,000 workers a day and is purpose-built to deliver complex industrial projects, such as: Converting floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, Constructing topsides for offshore platforms, Constructing high-voltage alternate current (HVAC) and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter platforms for the offshore wind energy market. A 5,000-tonne Sheerleg Floating Crane, expected to be operational by 2026, will further expand the yard's ability to handle large and complex projects.

The South Yard operates entirely on clean energy sourced from the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This significantly reduces the facility’s carbon footprint and ensures adherence to international environmental standards. It is designed to support green energy infrastructure and incorporates sustainable practices across all operations, reflecting an integrated approach to environmental responsibility.

Drydocks World aims to become a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) provider, combining advanced technology, a highly skilled workforce and a focus on sustainability to address the evolving demands of the global energy sector.