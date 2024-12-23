Sohar Port and Freezone completes transportation of 69 oversized units for United Solar project

SOHAR Port and Freezone has successfully completed the transportation of 69 oversized shipment units for United Solar Polysilicon (FZC) SPC, according to the company's release.

In collaboration with C. Steinweg Oman this complex operation, which spanned 90 days, involved moving cargo that included units weighing up to 500 tons and measuring as long as 103 meters. The total project is part of United Solar’s ambitious US$1.6 billion polysilicon plant, set to produce 100,000 tonnes annually. The oversized cargo traveled a distance of 14 km at a speed of just 1km/h, showcasing SOHAR’s role as a leading logistics hub connecting businesses to the world.

The operation faced significant logistical challenges, including navigating nine roundabouts, crossing over gas pipelines, and managing critical overhead power lines rated at 400KV, 220KV, and 132KV. To accommodate the oversized shipment, the transport company constructed 3 kilometers of temporary roads and facilitated two crossings of the Al Batinah Highway, requiring complete traffic stoppages.

Throughout the operation, safety and coordination were prioritized, with a strong focus on securing crossings over underground utilities and overhead lines. All of these measures were implemented in close collaboration with the Royal Oman Police and Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology.

This oversized shipment, totaling 69 units, marks a significant milestone for United Solar Polysilicon’s polysilicon plant.