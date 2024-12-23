  1. Home
2024 December 23   11:20

AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of new plug-in hybrid vessel Maximar

ESL Shipping Share on email AtoB@C Shipping, subsidiary of ESL Shipping, is continuing its fleet renewal with the delivery of the Maximar on December 20 in Goa, India, according to the company's release.

This marks the fifth new plug-in hybrid vessel to join the company’s fleet since the delivery of Electramar in December 2023. AtoB@C Shipping's newbuilding program is approaching its halfway point as the sixth vessel, Terramar, was launched on December 3 and is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2025.

Altogether, AtoB@C Shipping has ordered twelve 5,350 dwt plug-in hybrid vessels from Chowgule & Company, with one vessel scheduled for delivery every quarter until the autumn of 2026. Like its sister vessels already in operation, the Maximar features hybrid propulsion and shore power connectivity.

With a deadweight tonnage of 5,400 and an ice class rating of 1A, it is designed for efficient and sustainable year-round operations in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe. The integration of battery technology allows for emission-free and quiet port visits, significantly reducing CO2 emissions per cargo unit by nearly 50% compared to the current generation of vessels.

ESL Shipping is the leading carrier of dry bulk cargoes in the Baltic region. ESL Shipping’s competitive edge is based on its ability to responsibly secure product and raw material transportation for industries and energy production all year around, even in difficult weather conditions. The shipping company loads and unloads large ocean liners at sea as a special service. ESL Shipping Ltd has been in business for over 70 years and is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc. The combined fleet of ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping consists of over 40 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 4,000 to 25,000 dwt.  

AtoB@C Shipping is an innovative shortsea operator transporting bulk and breakbulk cargoes for industrial clients. AtoB@C Shipping was founded in 2000 and has been part of ESL Shipping since 2018. Together the group has over 40 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 4,000 to 25,000 dwt.

