VARD delivers advanced cable laying vessel to NCT Offshore

VARD announced the successful delivery of a state-of-the-art cable laying vessel to Denmark’s subsea specialist NCT Offshore less than 2 years after the contract was signed.

NCT Offshore is a Danish vessel owner and operator in the offshore industry with roots deeply embedded in the renewable wind industry. The company focuses on safety, reliability, innovation, and adaptability, and pursues a strong team spirit and entrepreneurial company culture.

The newly delivered vessel, based on the VARD 9 01 design, has been specially designed and equipped for subsea cable laying operations. In less than 18 months since the first steel was cut, the vessel has been assembled, outfitted, commissioned, and is ready to commence her maiden voyage towards Denmark where she will be further fitted and tested, including the remaining cable lay equipment, subsea package, and Seaonics W2W gangway system.