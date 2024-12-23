Ocean Infinity takes delivery of Armada 8601

Ocean Infinity introduced Armada 8601. This high-specification Ocean Infinity vessel is the first in a series of six 86-metre vessels which follow on from 78-metre class, according to the company's release.

All Ocean Infinity's vessels have been designed to revolutionise offshore operations and raise the bar for sustainability, performance, and innovation across the oceans.

These larger vessels will be home to the company's advanced Ocean Drills and newly-designed electrical work class ROVs, allowing for bigger and more complex seabed projects.

Like all Ocean Infinity Armada vessels, the 86m fleet has been designed to enable remote operations from onshore Operations Centres, and consequently provide efficient, safe and sustainable offshore data acquisition.