Austal Australia secures contract for two additional Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for ABF

Austal Limited says that Austal Australia has been awarded a contract extension for the construction of two additional Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats, to be delivered to the Australian Border Force (ABF). The A$137.02 million contract brings the total number of Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats to be constructed by Austal to 12, with eight delivered to date.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the two additional Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for the ABF will further enhance the capabilities of Maritime Border Command and ‘Operation Sovereign Borders’, tasked with the ongoing protection of Australia’s maritime borders.

“The eight Evolved Capes delivered by Austal since 2020, operating with the Royal Australian Navy, are making a significant contribution to our maritime and border security. These additional vessels for the Australian Border Force will further enhance the capability for maritime surveillance and border patrols throughout Northern Australia.

“Austal previously delivered eight, original Cape-class Patrol Boat fleet to the Australian Border Force from 2012 to 2015; it’s a testament to the vessel’s capability and our team’s shipbuilding expertise that we’re now tasked with constructing two Evolved Capes for the ABF; their first Evolved Capes, to enhance their existing capabilities for this important mission,” Mr Gregg said.

The SEA1445-1 Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat (ECCPB) project, initially constructing six 58-metre aluminium monohull patrol boats for the Royal Australian Navy from May 2020, was extended by two vessels in April 2022, and a further two vessels in February 2024. With the support of Austal’s proven supply chain partners and project teams from the Department of Defence and Royal Australian Navy, Austal has delivered eight ECCPB’s to date. Two vessels are currently under construction at Austal’s shipyard Henderson in Western Australia.

The eleventh and twelfth ECCPB’s will add to the Australian Border Force’s existing fleet of eight original Cape-class Patrol Boats, delivered by Austal from 2012 – 2015.

Designed and constructed by Austal Australia, the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats feature larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance capabilities at sea. The patrol boats are utilised for a wide variety of constabulary and naval missions and play a critical role in Australia’s national security, as a high-performing, reliable and effective maritime asset with both the Royal Australian Navy and Australian Border Force.

In-Service Support for the Cape, and Evolved Cape Patrol Boat fleets operated by the Australian Border Force, Royal Australian Navy is provided by Austal Australia through dedicated service centres located in Henderson, Western Australia; Cairns, Queensland; and Darwin, Northern Territory.

Austal Australia is also contracted to deliver 24 steel-hulled Guardian-class Patrol Boats to the Commonwealth of Australia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) and has delivered 22 vessels since 2018.