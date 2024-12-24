The Scarborough Energy Project's Pluto Train 2 completion nears delivery of first LNG in 2026

The successful completion of the Pluto Train 2 module program advances the Scarborough Energy Project towards the targeted delivery of first LNG in 2026. Since February 2024, a total of 51 modules, weighing a combined 56,000 metric tonnes, have been shipped to Karratha from the module yard in Batam, Indonesia, where they were built. Expanding the Pluto LNG facility to include a second LNG processing train provides an efficient way to process gas from the offshore Scarborough field, Woodside Energy reports.

Once operational, Pluto Train 2 will have capacity to process approximately 5 million tonnes of LNG per annum. The expanded Pluto facility includes new domestic gas infrastructure and will have the capacity to supply up to 225 terajoules per day to the Western Australian market.

Woodside selected Bechtel to execute the engineering, procurement and construction of Pluto Train 2, with construction activities at the Karratha site commencing in August 2022.

Woodside Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Australia Liz Westcott said the safe and timely arrival of all modules was a credit to both the Woodside team and lead contractor Bechtel.

“The scale of what has been delivered is an incredible achievement and reflects the team’s commitment and professionalism.

“The Scarborough Energy Project has made significant progress across multiple work fronts and is now over three quarters complete.

“The Woodside and Bechtel teams will now focus on executing the module integration and commissioning of the facility in preparation for the targeted first Scarborough LNG cargo in 2026.”

“The remarkable success of the module program exemplifies the robust relationship forged between Woodside and Bechtel on the Pluto Train 2 project,” said Bechtel Energy President Paul Marsden.

“This achievement reflects our shared vision and the unwavering dedication of our project team to cultivate a One Team culture. We look forward to continuing this collaborative spirit as we successfully deliver this project.”

The Scarborough Energy Project is expected to contribute significantly to the Australian economy, generating more than A$50 billion in direct and indirect tax payments. The Scarborough Energy Project is also expected to generate more than 3000 jobs during the construction phase and create or sustain almost 600 jobs on average during operations.