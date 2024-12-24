  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. VOC Port earmarks Rs 41,860 cr to position itself as the green hydrogen hub of India

2024 December 24   17:44

alternative fuels

VOC Port earmarks Rs 41,860 cr to position itself as the green hydrogen hub of India

V O Chidambaranar Port has handled a cargo volume of 29.70 million tonnes including 5.62 lakh TEUs of containers till December 19, 2024 this is an overall growth of 1.87% and 6.74%, respectively, ETInfra reports.

VO Chidambaranar Port, one of the popular seaports of Tamil Nadu, has earmarked Rs 41,860 crore worth of investments, aimed at making it the Green Hydrogen-Ammonia hub of the country, a top official said. The port has also taken measures to augment capacity after witnessing an increase in cargo handling this year.

VO Chidambaranar Port has handled a cargo volume of 29.70 million tonnes including 5.62 lakh TEUs of containers till December 19, 2024 this is an overall growth of 1.87% and 6.74%, respectively.

"With the ever-increasing trend in cargo handling, the Port has initiated several strategic capacity augmentation and cargo evacuation initiatives to increase cargo throughput, enhance handling efficiency and expand its market share in the region," a press release said on Sunday.

As part of a mission to position V O Chidambaranar Port as the Green Hydrogen-Ammonia Hub of India, the Port has allocated 501 acres of land to four firms for establishing Green Hydrogen and Ammonia manufacturing and storage facilities at a total investment of Rs 41,860 crore, the release said.
A pilot demonstration for the production of green hydrogen, storage and power generation using fuel cells is currently under progress and it is expected to be completed by January 2025.

VOC Port Chairperson Susanta Kumar Purohit said with the advantages of being an all weather port, strategic location close to the East-West International sea route, lowest turn around time of container ships, seamless road and rail connectivity, and capacity augmentation initiatives, VOC Port has immense potential to become the gateway port of South India.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 24

18:15

North Ammonia advances plans for green ammonia plant at Fjord Base

17:22

COSCO Shipping Lines upgrades its Transatlantic services

17:19

Portugal's Galp Energia to start producing biofuels in 2026

17:15

ABS and Akselos sign MOU to advance engineering and certification processes for floating wind projects

16:41

US container ports see 14th consecutive month of growth in November

16:34

ONE revamps its BBX service

16:17

COSCO Shipping Bulk places orders for 18 new dry bulk vessels in two days

15:11

ETFuels partners with John Cockerill, Johnson Matthey for 120,000 ton Texas e-Methanol Project

15:03

Maersk announces changes to the OC1 service

14:35

Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables and marine projects

14:02

Stena RoRo takes delivery of the battery hybrid vessel Guillaume de Normandie

13:24

The Scarborough Energy Project's Pluto Train 2 completion nears delivery of first LNG in 2026

12:52

Austal Australia secures contract for two additional Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for ABF

11:41

Consortium completes dredging work for Prinses Amaliahaven in Rotterdam

10:28

Damen Naval signs contract with Nevesbu for Colombian PES Frigate

09:35

EJMT handles its first container ship call

2024 December 23

18:00

Eastern Pacific Shipping and FueLNG hits new milestone with 300th LNG bunkering operations

17:31

Al Seer Marine takes delivery of two modern MR tankers

17:11

Yang Ming to add up to thirteen 8,000 TEU to 15,000 TEU container vessels to its fleet

16:47

European Commission approves €4.06 bln German State aid measure to support the operation of four FSRUs

16:25

Avenir LNG conducts first small-scale LNG vessel call to the Swinoujscie LNG Terminal in Poland

15:41

Astilleros Gondán launches a new all-electric commuter ferry for TTSL

15:14

Ocean Infinity takes delivery of Armada 8601

14:32

VARD delivers advanced cable laying vessel to NCT Offshore

14:17

China's first inland river 64 TEU hydrogen fuel cell powered container ship was successfully launched

13:59

Jan De Nul installs subsea export cables to connect future floating wind farms off the Southern Brittany coast in France

13:25

Shanghai Port sees annual container throughput exceed 50 million TEU

11:58

World Shipping Council Board elects new Chair and Vice Chair

11:20

AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of new plug-in hybrid vessel Maximar

10:42

Sohar Port and Freezone completes transportation of 69 oversized units for United Solar project