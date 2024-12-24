  1. Home
2024 December 24   14:35

Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables and marine projects

Courtesy of Drydocks World

Drydocks World says it has officially opened its multi- million-dollar South Yard expansion -- a 75,000 sqm state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance fabrication capabilities and reinforce the company’s leadership in complex global marine and offshore wind energy projects.

The expansion increases fabrication capacity by 40% and yard capacity by 25%, enabling Drydocks World to execute multiple large-scale projects simultaneously.

The new South Yard boasts the largest load-out jetty in the Middle East and Africa, capable of handling structures weighing up to 37,000 tonnes. This advanced infrastructure positions Drydocks World to meet the growing demand for energy transition projects and deliver innovative offshore solutions worldwide.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, DP World, said: "The South Yard expansion is a testament to Drydocks World’s commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. As the demand for cutting-edge energy solutions rises globally, this facility will enable us to lead in renewable energy infrastructure, while setting new standards in operational excellence. Drydocks World is shaping the future of maritime and offshore industries with this milestone expansion. "

The South Yard is equipped with advanced technologies, including robotic profile-cutting machines, automated Computer Numerical Control (CNC) systems, and a heavy-duty rolling machine, significantly improving fabrication precision and efficiency.  

The facility can accommodate up to 3,000 workers a day and is purpose-built to deliver complex industrial projects, such as:

Converting floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels,
Constructing topsides for offshore platforms,
Constructing high-voltage alternate current (HVAC) and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter platforms for the offshore wind energy market.
A 5,000-tonne Sheerleg Floating Crane, expected to be operational by 2026, will further expand the yard's ability to handle large and complex projects.

Captain Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World, said: "The South Yard represents a transformative step for Drydocks World. It enhances our ability to execute multiple complex global projects, while prioritising smarter logistics, efficient execution and high HSSE standards. This facility is integral to supporting the energy transition and meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving market."

In alignment with Drydocks World’s sustainability mission, the South Yard operates entirely on clean energy sourced from the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This significantly reduces the facility’s carbon footprint and ensures adherence to international environmental standards. It is designed to support green energy infrastructure and incorporates sustainable practices across all operations, reflecting an integrated approach to environmental responsibility.

Drydocks World aims to become a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) provider, combining advanced technology, a highly skilled workforce and a focus on sustainability to address the evolving demands of the global energy sector.

Captain Antolovic concluded: “This expansion is more than just additional capacity; it’s a statement of our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the energy transition. By integrating advanced technologies and sustainable practices, we are well-positioned to support global decarbonisation goals while driving value for our clients.”

