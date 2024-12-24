  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ABS and Akselos sign MOU to advance engineering and certification processes for floating wind projects

2024 December 24   17:15

ABS and Akselos sign MOU to advance engineering and certification processes for floating wind projects

ABS and Akselos have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance engineering and certification processes for floating offshore wind projects.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on solutions aimed at optimizing design, reducing costs, and improving efficiency for the floating wind sector globally.

The collaboration utilizes ABS's expertise in offshore certification and classification with Akselos' simulation technology for structural risk mitigation and optimization. Together, they aim to support the U.S. Department of Energy's Floating Offshore Wind Energy Shot initiative, which targets a 70 percent reduction in costs to achieve $45 per MWh by 2035, and the wider global market, which has significant potential for growth.

“The safe, sustainable, reliable and fit-for-purpose infrastructure required for the floating offshore wind market is crucial for the growth and evolution of the industry. Enabling enhanced technology solutions will aid in the reduction of LCOE and support decision making by financial and insurance institutions. The partnership between ABS and Akselos will support the ever-growing need for renewable offshore energy and continue to support the design, construction and installation of floating wind,” Rob Langford, Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables, ABS.

“Our floating wind alliance with ABS, a leader in offshore certification and classification, is a strategic step to add value to this very promising yet challenging industry,” said Guillaume Lechaton, Wind and New Energies Director at Akselos. “By combining ABS’ expertise with Akselos’ advanced simulation tools, we aim to create a framework for more reliable, robust, and cost-efficient solutions for designers and operators.

ABS is a trusted partner for offshore wind stakeholders, delivering advisory and technical review solutions that help minimize risk and enhance safety for offshore wind projects. For more information on ABS Global Offshore Renewables services click here.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 24

18:15

North Ammonia advances plans for green ammonia plant at Fjord Base

17:44

VOC Port earmarks Rs 41,860 cr to position itself as the green hydrogen hub of India

17:22

COSCO Shipping Lines upgrades its Transatlantic services

17:19

Portugal's Galp Energia to start producing biofuels in 2026

16:41

US container ports see 14th consecutive month of growth in November

16:34

ONE revamps its BBX service

16:17

COSCO Shipping Bulk places orders for 18 new dry bulk vessels in two days

15:11

ETFuels partners with John Cockerill, Johnson Matthey for 120,000 ton Texas e-Methanol Project

15:03

Maersk announces changes to the OC1 service

14:35

Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables and marine projects

14:02

Stena RoRo takes delivery of the battery hybrid vessel Guillaume de Normandie

13:24

The Scarborough Energy Project's Pluto Train 2 completion nears delivery of first LNG in 2026

12:52

Austal Australia secures contract for two additional Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for ABF

11:41

Consortium completes dredging work for Prinses Amaliahaven in Rotterdam

10:28

Damen Naval signs contract with Nevesbu for Colombian PES Frigate

09:35

EJMT handles its first container ship call

2024 December 23

18:00

Eastern Pacific Shipping and FueLNG hits new milestone with 300th LNG bunkering operations

17:31

Al Seer Marine takes delivery of two modern MR tankers

17:11

Yang Ming to add up to thirteen 8,000 TEU to 15,000 TEU container vessels to its fleet

16:47

European Commission approves €4.06 bln German State aid measure to support the operation of four FSRUs

16:25

Avenir LNG conducts first small-scale LNG vessel call to the Swinoujscie LNG Terminal in Poland

15:41

Astilleros Gondán launches a new all-electric commuter ferry for TTSL

15:14

Ocean Infinity takes delivery of Armada 8601

14:32

VARD delivers advanced cable laying vessel to NCT Offshore

14:17

China's first inland river 64 TEU hydrogen fuel cell powered container ship was successfully launched

13:59

Jan De Nul installs subsea export cables to connect future floating wind farms off the Southern Brittany coast in France

13:25

Shanghai Port sees annual container throughput exceed 50 million TEU

11:58

World Shipping Council Board elects new Chair and Vice Chair

11:20

AtoB@C Shipping takes delivery of new plug-in hybrid vessel Maximar

10:42

Sohar Port and Freezone completes transportation of 69 oversized units for United Solar project