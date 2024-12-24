Portugal's Galp Energia to start producing biofuels in 2026

Portugal's Galp Energia expects to start producing biodiesel and biojet fuel from waste in an industrial-scale unit it is building at its Sines refinery in 2026, the company, which is primarily an oil producer and refiner, Reuters reports citing the company's statement on Thursday.

Last year Galp entered into a 75%-25% joint venture with Japan's Mitsui to invest 400 million euros ($415 million) in the Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) plant, which will have a production capacity of 270,000 metric tons per year.

It will transform waste materials, such as used cooking oils, into renewable biodiesel and biojet fuel, also known as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), using green hydrogen produced by an electrolyser powered by wind or solar energy.

Galp said in a statement it received on Wednesday the three reactors to process biofuels, which will allow the HVO unit to "produce SAF and biodiesel in 2026... placing Galp at the forefront of developing low-carbon solutions essential for the energy transition".

Galp is also investing 250 million euros in a 100 megawatt (MW) electrolyser unit to produce green hydrogen to power the refinery in Sines.