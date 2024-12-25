  1. Home
2024 December 25   17:20

Turkey aims for maritime agreement with Syria

Turkey is aiming to strike a maritime demarcation agreement with Syria after a permanent government is formed in Damascus, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Turkey, which backed Syrian rebels who toppled President Bashar al-Assad this month, has been in close contact with the new interim administration of its neighbour, including Turkey's intelligence chief and foreign minister meeting with de-facto Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last week said Ankara would improve ties with Syria including in trade, energy and defence. Turkey is also planning to start negotiations with the new Syrian administration on a possible maritime demarcation agreement, Transport Minister Uraloglu told reporters. "Of course an authority must first be established there... It will be on our agenda for sure, but it's hard to say that it's on today's agenda," Uraloglu said.

