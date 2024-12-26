Samsung Heavy wins $508 mln ethane carrier order

Samsung Heavy Industries secured a 724 billion won ($508 million) deal to build two very large ethane carriers for an Asian shipping company, the Korean shipbuilder said on Thursday.

Samsung Heavy Industries will deliver the vessels by the deadline set for December 2027.

The Korean shipbuilder did not offer further details of the deal, including the name of the shipper.

With the latest order, Samsung Heavy Industries has obtained $7.3 billion worth of orders so far this year, which accounts for 75 percent of its annual order target of $9.7 billion.

The company said it is on track to achieve the annual target as it is in talks to win further deals for liquefied natural gas ships and other environmentally friendly carriers.

The eco-friendly carriers, including liquefied natural gas, ammonia and ethane carriers take up 86 percent of the total orders this year.

It currently has an order backlog of more than $33 billion, which will keep its Geoje, South Gyeongsang-based shipyard, located about 330 kilometers (205 miles) south of Seoul, busy for the next three years.