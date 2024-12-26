China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters

China has resumed routine port inspection and quarantine of lobsters from Australia, Xinhua reports citing He Yongqian, spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce.

Authorities from both countries have conducted "in-depth and effective technical communication" regarding the export of lobsters to China. The country has assessed the rectification measures provided by Australia and has resumed the routine port inspection and quarantine of the relevant products in accordance with laws and regulations, He told a regular press conference.

China hopes that Australia will work with China and properly address trade concerns within the framework of World Trade Organization rules, the spokesperson said.

The economies of China and Australia are highly complementary, and engaging in mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation aligns with the common interests of both countries.

China hopes that both sides will continue to deepen and expand economic and trade cooperation in both traditional and emerging fields, in order to promote high-quality development of bilateral economic and trade relations and benefit the people of both countries, He added.