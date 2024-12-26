  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters

2024 December 26   16:33

China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters

China has resumed routine port inspection and quarantine of lobsters from Australia, Xinhua reports citing He Yongqian, spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce.

Authorities from both countries have conducted "in-depth and effective technical communication" regarding the export of lobsters to China. The country has assessed the rectification measures provided by Australia and has resumed the routine port inspection and quarantine of the relevant products in accordance with laws and regulations, He told a regular press conference.

China hopes that Australia will work with China and properly address trade concerns within the framework of World Trade Organization rules, the spokesperson said.

The economies of China and Australia are highly complementary, and engaging in mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation aligns with the common interests of both countries.

China hopes that both sides will continue to deepen and expand economic and trade cooperation in both traditional and emerging fields, in order to promote high-quality development of bilateral economic and trade relations and benefit the people of both countries, He added.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 26

18:00

Transpetro concludes commercial negotiation phase with Ecovix/Mac Laren consortium for acquisition of Handy ships

17:15

Egypt ranks 23rd on maritime connectivity index for 2024

16:25

Hanxin Shipping signs a liner company cooperation agreement with Luojing Branch of SIPG Group

15:07

Samsung Heavy wins $508 mln ethane carrier order

14:45

China's first ammonia bunkering successfully completed in Dalian

14:14

COSCO and China Merchants increase investments in China LNG Transportation

13:44

Saipem and AVEVA sign a MoU to develop AI solutions for engineering in the energy and infrastructure sector

11:50

Construction begins on Estonia's first biomethane-powered multipurpose workboat

11:20

Marin Teknikk and Chevalier Floatels sign design and engineering contract

10:43

Saudi non-oil exports jump 12.7% to $6.76bn in October

10:07

Shipbuilding orders surge to 15-year high

09:46

Jiangnan Shipbuilding delivers 7,800-space LNG dual-fuel PCTC "Anji Weixin"

2024 December 25

18:00

Sri Lanka to improve container release efficiency at Colombo port

17:20

Turkey aims for maritime agreement with Syria

17:15

China plans 330 mln tons of coal imports in 2025

16:52

COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary launches new Indonesia service YIX

16:24

Golar acquires all outstanding minority interests in the FLNG Hilli

15:46

Sinotrans to establish joint venture for chemical logistics hub in Zhanjiang

15:09

The Great Cotonou joins the Grimaldi fleet and inaugurates the China-West Africa service

14:35

United States Coast Guard accepts ownership of commercially available polar icebreaker

13:25

Hapag-Lloyd to implement surcharge on US East Coast/Gulf imports amid potential port strikes

12:39

Seatrium wins contract for a deepwater new-build Floating Production Unit in the US Gulf of Mexico

12:13

Yang Ming announces 2025 Trans-Atlantic services

11:49

Suez Canal to launch ship waste collection service in 2025

11:19

DP World and NLC launch direct shipping service to Bangladesh

2024 December 24

18:15

North Ammonia advances plans for green ammonia plant at Fjord Base

17:44

VOC Port earmarks Rs 41,860 cr to position itself as the green hydrogen hub of India

17:22

COSCO Shipping Lines upgrades its Transatlantic services

17:19

Portugal's Galp Energia to start producing biofuels in 2026

17:15

ABS and Akselos sign MOU to advance engineering and certification processes for floating wind projects