  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CIMC SOE to build two LNG transport bunkering vessels for Wuyang Tanker

2024 December 27   17:29

shipbuilding

CIMC SOE to build two LNG transport bunkering vessels for Wuyang Tanker

Chinese shipbuilder Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE) recently signed a letter of intent to construct 1+1 12,000 cbm liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport bunkering vessels for compatriot firm Fuzhou Wuyang Refined Oil Trading (Wuyang Tanker), Offshore Energy reported.

The dual-purpose newbuild(s) will feature two IMO Type C cargo tanks, with a single tank capacity of about 6,000 cubic meters.

The ships will also have a shallow draft design and a bow thruster to enable flexible control in narrow inland waterways.

What is more, the vessels will have an ice class B, a DP2 system, a full-load speed of about 13 knots and a projected service life of 30 years.

Equipped with an ‘advanced’ electric propulsion system, the vessels will be capable of performing both LNG transportation and refueling operations. They will be able to undertake ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore refueling, reverse transfer /replenishment services, and provide full-process professional services such as pre-delivery inerting, cold cabins, and gas testing for large LNG-powered ships.

Once completed, the ships will mainly undertake tasks such as domestic and international transportation, refueling LNG-powered ships in coastal areas, and LNG transshipment at inland river refueling stations and Yangtze River transit stations.

It is expected that the successful construction and operation of the ships will promote the application of clean and low-carbon energy in the domestic and foreign shipping industry and contribute to the development of a new sustainable shipping market. The collaboration between the shipbuilder and the transportation company is also said to be in line with China’s ‘Carbon Peak and Neutrality’ goals.

In related news, CIMC SOE delivered in late October 2024 the second of three 7,600 cbm LNG bunker vessels, Seaspan Lions, to Canadian shipowner Seaspan. The ship is set to provide LNG fueling services to vessels on the North American West Coast.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 27

18:12

ADNOC Drilling expands its jack-up fleet with two high-spec rigs

17:38

Port of Oakland's total cargo volume rises 10% Y/Y in Jan-Nov, 2024

16:23

Seadrill announces sale of jack-up rig West Prospero

15:12

BIMCO updates its forecast on Suez Canal operations in 2026

14:17

Korean shipbuilding and defense industries are expected to continue their upward performance trend

13:49

Al Seer Marine takes delivery of two clean fuel-ready tankers

13:24

PSA Singapore hits record-breaking annual throughput of more than 40 million TEUs

12:37

SAIC Anji takes delivery of its first custom-built 7,800 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier 

11:19

Adani's Mundra port welcomes its first-ever LNG-powered vessel

10:26

Indians operating Phase 1 of Iran’s Chabahar port: PMO chief

09:55

China delivers independently-developed deep-sea scientific research, archaeological vessel

2024 December 26

18:00

Transpetro concludes commercial negotiation phase with Ecovix/Mac Laren consortium for acquisition of Handy ships

17:15

Egypt ranks 23rd on maritime connectivity index for 2024

16:33

China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters

16:25

Hanxin Shipping signs a liner company cooperation agreement with Luojing Branch of SIPG Group

15:07

Samsung Heavy wins $508 mln ethane carrier order

14:45

China's first ammonia bunkering successfully completed in Dalian

14:14

COSCO and China Merchants increase investments in China LNG Transportation

13:44

Saipem and AVEVA sign a MoU to develop AI solutions for engineering in the energy and infrastructure sector

11:50

Construction begins on Estonia's first biomethane-powered multipurpose workboat

11:20

Marin Teknikk and Chevalier Floatels sign design and engineering contract

10:43

Saudi non-oil exports jump 12.7% to $6.76bn in October

10:07

Shipbuilding orders surge to 15-year high

09:46

Jiangnan Shipbuilding delivers 7,800-space LNG dual-fuel PCTC "Anji Weixin"

2024 December 25

18:00

Sri Lanka to improve container release efficiency at Colombo port

17:20

Turkey aims for maritime agreement with Syria

17:15

China plans 330 mln tons of coal imports in 2025

16:52

COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary launches new Indonesia service YIX

16:24

Golar acquires all outstanding minority interests in the FLNG Hilli

15:46

Sinotrans to establish joint venture for chemical logistics hub in Zhanjiang