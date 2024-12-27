  1. Home
  Port of Oakland's total cargo volume rises 10% Y/Y in Jan-Nov, 2024

2024 December 27

Port of Oakland's total cargo volume rises 10% Y/Y in Jan-Nov, 2024

The Port of Oakland’s container business continues to grow. Total cargo volume shot up 10% year-to-date, January through November 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, the port authority said in its news release.

“We are optimistic that strong container volume will continue through the end of the year,” said Port of Oakland Manager of Business Development and International Marketing Carolyn Almquist. “We expect to be on track to return to our pre-pandemic baseline cargo numbers. Our total inbound and outbound volume is up, and agricultural exports are boosting our outbound cargo business.”

Full imports increased 13.1% in November 2024, over November 2023 volume. The Port handled 80,580 TEUs (twenty-foot containers), compared to 71,258 TEUs in 2023. November marks the 13th straight month of continued loaded container growth at the Oakland Seaport.”

Full exports jumped 8.5% with 66,619 TEUs transiting Port facilities in November 2024, versus 61,390 TEUs in November last year.

Empty imports dropped 14.8%, with 12,028 TEUs moving through the Port in November 2024, compared to 14,118 TEUs in November 2023.

Empty exports rose 14.7% in November 2024. The Port handled 22,495 TEUs this November, in contrast to 19,613 TEUs in the same month last year.

About the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland generates vital economic activity, community benefits and environmental innovation, as the Port decarbonizes its operations for a cleaner and greener future. Along with its partners, the Port supports 98,345 jobs in the region and $174 billion in annual economic activity. The Port oversees the Oakland Airport, the Oakland Seaport and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility.

