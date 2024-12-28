  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Peru declares environmental emergency after harbour oil spill

2024 December 28   11:39

accident

Peru declares environmental emergency after harbour oil spill

Peru's government on Thursday declared an environmental emergency in a northern coastal area, where state oil firm Petroperu last weekend spilled a crude oil shipment into surrounding waters of the Pacific Ocean. A vessel carrying out pre-shipment maneuvers caused the spill on Saturday at a terminal of Peru's Talara refinery in northern Peru, Reuters reported.

Petroperu has not said how much crude was spilled into the sea, but Peru's environmental watchdog OEFA said in a preliminary report it has affected some 10,000 square meters of surface seawater, and the environment ministry said it has affected at least seven beaches, as well as local wildlife.

Peru's environment ministry said the 90-day emergency aims to "guarantee the sustainable management of the area and the execution of recovery and remediation works to mitigate environmental contamination."

Petroperu said on Wednesday it had deployed clean-up brigades from the moment of the spill and coordinated with the fishermen's union and local authorities so that local economic and tourist activities could continue normally.

Petroperu said in a statement that it maintains cleaning personnel, boats and drones in the affected area to "carry out preventive monitoring to guarantee the early detection of any eventuality."

Local authorities have said the spill has damaged coastal plants and animals such as crabs, while fishermen say the spill has stopped them from working.

"We have not been able to go out for six days now," fisherman Martin Pasos told local radio RPP. "It is chaos, what happened in Lobitos. So far, we have not had any response from the oil company."

Topics:

environment

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 28

18:04

Leak stopped in Shell’s processing unit, clean-up of oil sheens off Pulau Bukom completed

17:36

Hapag-Lloyd sets work disruption surcharge for US East/Gulf Coast ports

17:16

Seaboard Marine welcomes new LNG-powered boxship

16:14

China commissioned self-developed deep-sea RV

15:53

Vestas wins 99 MW repowering order from Iberdrola in Spain

15:07

USACE gearing up for the Arthur Kill 50-foot reach project

14:46

Samsung Heavy Industries struggles as other shipbuilders thrive amid Trump’s policies

13:47

Cadeler reports strong Q3 results

13:41

China launches new-generation amphibious assault ship

12:29

IRS reflects on 2024 and sets ambitious goals for 2025

12:17

New car carrier designs could make evacuation difficult in case of fire

10:27

Shell shuts down an oil processing unit at Pulau Bukom to investigate leak

09:41

JNPA announces electrical ferry boat from JNPA to Mumbai to start operation in January 2025

2024 December 27

18:12

ADNOC Drilling expands its jack-up fleet with two high-spec rigs

17:38

Port of Oakland's total cargo volume rises 10% Y/Y in Jan-Nov, 2024

17:29

CIMC SOE to build two LNG transport bunkering vessels for Wuyang Tanker

16:23

Seadrill announces sale of jack-up rig West Prospero

15:12

BIMCO updates its forecast on Suez Canal operations in 2026

14:17

Korean shipbuilding and defense industries are expected to continue their upward performance trend

13:49

Al Seer Marine takes delivery of two clean fuel-ready tankers

13:24

PSA Singapore hits record-breaking annual throughput of more than 40 million TEUs

12:37

SAIC Anji takes delivery of its first custom-built 7,800 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier 

11:19

Adani's Mundra port welcomes its first-ever LNG-powered vessel

10:26

Indians operating Phase 1 of Iran’s Chabahar port: PMO chief

09:55

China delivers independently-developed deep-sea scientific research, archaeological vessel

2024 December 26

18:00

Transpetro concludes commercial negotiation phase with Ecovix/Mac Laren consortium for acquisition of Handy ships

17:15

Egypt ranks 23rd on maritime connectivity index for 2024

16:33

China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters

16:25

Hanxin Shipping signs a liner company cooperation agreement with Luojing Branch of SIPG Group

15:07

Samsung Heavy wins $508 mln ethane carrier order