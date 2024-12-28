  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. China launches new-generation amphibious assault ship

2024 December 28   13:41

shipbuilding

China launches new-generation amphibious assault ship

China launched its first Type 076 new-generation amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, in Shanghai on Friday. Named after southwest China's Sichuan Province, the independently-developed new vessel was put into the water at a launch and naming ceremony. It was given the hull number 51, Xinhua reports.
 
The Sichuan has a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tonnes and features a dual-island superstructure along with a full-length flight deck.
 
It incorporates innovative electromagnetic catapult and arrestor technologies, enabling it to carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and amphibious equipment.
 
As the new-generation amphibious assault ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, it plays a key role in advancing the Navy's transformation and enhancing its combat capabilities in the far seas, according to Navy officials.
 
Following its launch, the ship will undergo a series of planned tests, including equipment commissioning, mooring tests, and sea trials.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 28

18:04

Leak stopped in Shell’s processing unit, clean-up of oil sheens off Pulau Bukom completed

17:36

Hapag-Lloyd sets work disruption surcharge for US East/Gulf Coast ports

17:16

Seaboard Marine welcomes new LNG-powered boxship

16:14

China commissioned self-developed deep-sea RV

15:53

Vestas wins 99 MW repowering order from Iberdrola in Spain

15:07

USACE gearing up for the Arthur Kill 50-foot reach project

14:46

Samsung Heavy Industries struggles as other shipbuilders thrive amid Trump’s policies

13:47

Cadeler reports strong Q3 results

12:29

IRS reflects on 2024 and sets ambitious goals for 2025

12:17

New car carrier designs could make evacuation difficult in case of fire

11:39

Peru declares environmental emergency after harbour oil spill

10:27

Shell shuts down an oil processing unit at Pulau Bukom to investigate leak

09:41

JNPA announces electrical ferry boat from JNPA to Mumbai to start operation in January 2025

2024 December 27

18:12

ADNOC Drilling expands its jack-up fleet with two high-spec rigs

17:38

Port of Oakland's total cargo volume rises 10% Y/Y in Jan-Nov, 2024

17:29

CIMC SOE to build two LNG transport bunkering vessels for Wuyang Tanker

16:23

Seadrill announces sale of jack-up rig West Prospero

15:12

BIMCO updates its forecast on Suez Canal operations in 2026

14:17

Korean shipbuilding and defense industries are expected to continue their upward performance trend

13:49

Al Seer Marine takes delivery of two clean fuel-ready tankers

13:24

PSA Singapore hits record-breaking annual throughput of more than 40 million TEUs

12:37

SAIC Anji takes delivery of its first custom-built 7,800 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier 

11:19

Adani's Mundra port welcomes its first-ever LNG-powered vessel

10:26

Indians operating Phase 1 of Iran’s Chabahar port: PMO chief

09:55

China delivers independently-developed deep-sea scientific research, archaeological vessel

2024 December 26

18:00

Transpetro concludes commercial negotiation phase with Ecovix/Mac Laren consortium for acquisition of Handy ships

17:15

Egypt ranks 23rd on maritime connectivity index for 2024

16:33

China resumes port quarantine of Australian lobsters

16:25

Hanxin Shipping signs a liner company cooperation agreement with Luojing Branch of SIPG Group

15:07

Samsung Heavy wins $508 mln ethane carrier order