  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EUKOR Carriers wins $4.2 billion transportation contract

2024 December 29   12:19

EUKOR Carriers wins $4.2 billion transportation contract

Norwegian car carrier operator Wallenius Wilhelmsen has announced that its subsidiary EUKOR Carriers has renewed a landmark contract with South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors for the expansion of car transportation, iMarine reports.

The contract, with a total value of $4.2 billion, was extended from three to five years and EUKOR’s share of Korean exports increased from 40% to 50%.

Lasse Kristoffersen, President and CEO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, said, “This contract confirms our strong position in Korea and reinforces our long-term relationship with Hyundai Motor Group.”

The agreement, which also includes increased export volumes from China, strengthens EUKOR’s presence in the automotive logistics sector in Asia. EUKOR operates around 67 specialized Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) and is a key partner for the export of automobiles from the Korean plants of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors.

Xavier Leroi, CEO of EUKOR and head of the shipping division of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, emphasized the importance of the contract, calling it “a historic order for EUKOR and Wallenius Wilhelmsen”.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen currently operates around 125 PCTCs on 15 trade routes connecting six continents and is a global leader in ro-ro shipping and vehicle logistics.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen favors building ships in Chinese shipyards and has ordered 14 PCTCs from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing), including eight of the world’s largest 11,700 CEU PCTCs and six 9,300 CEU PCTCs.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 29

15:29

Announcement: PortNews' team is on seasonal vacation

14:22

Second LNG-powered LCO2 carrier handed over to Northern Lights JV

11:56

With CAT’s methanol engines, sustainable shipping is possible

11:12

Lumsden Point Project key contracts awarded

10:57

Abu Dhabi Mobility and Abu Dhabi Maritime launch MARSDNA

2024 December 28

18:04

Leak stopped in Shell’s processing unit, clean-up of oil sheens off Pulau Bukom completed

17:36

Hapag-Lloyd sets work disruption surcharge for US East/Gulf Coast ports

17:16

Seaboard Marine welcomes new LNG-powered boxship

16:14

China commissioned self-developed deep-sea RV

15:53

Vestas wins 99 MW repowering order from Iberdrola in Spain

15:07

USACE gearing up for the Arthur Kill 50-foot reach project

14:46

Samsung Heavy Industries struggles as other shipbuilders thrive amid Trump’s policies

13:47

Cadeler reports strong Q3 results

13:41

China launches new-generation amphibious assault ship

12:29

IRS reflects on 2024 and sets ambitious goals for 2025

12:17

New car carrier designs could make evacuation difficult in case of fire

11:39

Peru declares environmental emergency after harbour oil spill

10:27

Shell shuts down an oil processing unit at Pulau Bukom to investigate leak

09:41

JNPA announces electrical ferry boat from JNPA to Mumbai to start operation in January 2025

2024 December 27

18:12

ADNOC Drilling expands its jack-up fleet with two high-spec rigs

17:38

Port of Oakland's total cargo volume rises 10% Y/Y in Jan-Nov, 2024

17:29

CIMC SOE to build two LNG transport bunkering vessels for Wuyang Tanker

16:23

Seadrill announces sale of jack-up rig West Prospero

15:12

BIMCO updates its forecast on Suez Canal operations in 2026

14:17

Korean shipbuilding and defense industries are expected to continue their upward performance trend

13:49

Al Seer Marine takes delivery of two clean fuel-ready tankers

13:24

PSA Singapore hits record-breaking annual throughput of more than 40 million TEUs

12:37

SAIC Anji takes delivery of its first custom-built 7,800 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carrier 

11:19

Adani's Mundra port welcomes its first-ever LNG-powered vessel

10:26

Indians operating Phase 1 of Iran’s Chabahar port: PMO chief