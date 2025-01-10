Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Norway

Subsea 7 S.A. announced the award of a contract by Equinor for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study with EPCI1 option for the Fram Sør development project, offshore Norway.

The study will finalise the technical definition of the proposed subsea development prior to Equinor and its partners making the final investment decision. Work will begin immediately in our offices in Norway and UK. If the EPCI option is exercised, any resulting subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) installation scope would be a direct, substantial2 award to Subsea7. Offshore installation activities associated with this contract would be scheduled for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The Fram Sør area is located 10-30 kilometres north of the Equinor-operated Troll C platform, approximately 70 kilometres north-west of Bergen. The development will be connected to the existing Fram and Troll C infrastructure.

Engineering, procurement, construction and installation Subsea7 defines a substantial contract as being between $150 million and $300 million.

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry.