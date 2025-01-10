  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. BIMCO: Container ship order book reaches 8.3m TEU at the end of 2024

2025 January 10   15:30

BIMCO: Container ship order book reaches 8.3m TEU at the end of 2024

“At the end of 2024, the container ship order book was 8.3m TEU, a new record compared with the previous high of 7.8m TEU in early 2023,” says Niels Rasmussen, Chief Shipping Analyst at BIMCO. As 4.4m TEU were contracted during 2024, the second highest ever, the order book grew despite deliveries hitting a new record high of 2.9m TEU.

“Making up 92% of the order book capacity, ships 8k TEU or larger dominate the order book. The largest segment, 12-17k TEU, makes up 46% of the order book capacity,” says Rasmussen.  

Shipyards in China have benefitted the most from the last four years’ contracting boom and currently hold 72% of the order book’s 8.3m TEU while South Korean and Japanese shipyards hold 22% and 5% respectively.  

Liner operators control 79% of the order book capacity, significantly higher than the 61% they control of the fleet capacity. Having already increased from 56% at the beginning of 2019, liner operators’ share of fleet capacity is therefore set to continue growing in the coming years.

Though five ships have already been contracted for delivery in 2030, 99% of the order book will be delivered during 2025-2029. According to the current delivery schedule, 0.7m TEU will be delivered in 2029 while an average of 1.9m TEU will be delivered during 2025-2028, peaking at 2.2m TEU in 2027.  

As recycling of ships during the past four years has been limited to 166 ships and 256k TEU, the average age of the fleet has increased 1.4 years since the beginning of 2020. Consequently, the number of ships 20 years old or older has risen, and they now make up 3.4m TEU equal to 11% of the fleet.  

If all ships 20 years old or older are recycled during the next five years, the fleet will grow to 35.8m TEU by end 2029, assuming no more ships are contracted for delivery before 2030. That is equal to 16% growth or average annual growth of 3%.

The segments smaller than 8k TEU would see an average annual contraction of 4% while the segments 8k TEU or larger would grow on average 7% per year.  

“It would require 680k TEU per year to recycle all ships 20 years old or older during the next five years (the current annual record is 657k TEU) but actual recycling is likely to end lower. As long as ships cannot fully return to the Red Sea, recycling will likely continue to be low and at the same time the smaller ship segments tend to be recycled later than average. Therefore, average annual fleet growth during the next five years could end higher than 3%,” says Rasmussen.

Topics:

shipbuilding

BIMCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 12

16:28

Second US port strike averted as union, employers reach deal

15:46

HIP achieves 22% growth in 2024, targets expansion in 2025

14:31

Indian Ports sector rebounds with 5.3% YoY growth in Dec 2024

13:22

South Korean shipbuilding company develops ammonia dual-fuel vessel and gains ABS approval

12:17

South Korea to launch task force team on expanding ties with U.S. in ship industry

11:40

All 18 crew of Vietnam-registered freighter rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

11:02

Kenya's main port's throughput up 14% to more than 40 million tonnes in 2024

09:32

Qatar Ports achieves remarkable growth, bolstering its global shipping and logistics stature

2025 January 11

16:17

Egypt’s GALDP, Medlog sign contract for 10th of Ramadan dry port

15:07

Yantai Port remains world's top bauxite importing port

13:12

Kandla Port new shipbuilding facility to produce annually 32 new ships or repair 50 ships

11:41

ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure

10:56

Royal Bodewes secures order for second multipurpose vessel from Pot Scheepvaart 

2025 January 10

18:00

Piracy incidents in Asia rise slightly in 2024

17:31

India's newest LNG terminal receives first shipment

17:12

Shanghai breaks ground on 100,000-ton green methanol project

16:58

DP World and Gemini Cooperation join forces to boost Canadian trade

16:25

Van Oord сelebrates delivery of offshore installation vessel Boreas

15:24

Germany's FRS acquires Rhine-crossing Loreley ferry line

14:40

MOL names new LNG carrier "MOL Azure" for TotalEnergies

14:23

DNV: 515 alternative fuel vessels ordered in 2024

13:54

Vancouver welcomes new line handlers to SAAM Towage fleet

13:21

West fully acquires Nordic Marine Insurance

12:50

Moody’s upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to ‘Ba1’

11:50

Monjasa completes United Arab Emirates’ first LNG bunkering with Costa Cruises

11:10

47 Governments and global industry jointly propose text for GHG emissions pricing mechanism for international shipping

10:42

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Norway

10:09

Castor Marine becomes part of the Navarino Group

09:07

Value Maritime and ME2CC consortium partners announce Maritime Masterplan 2024 funding for carbon capture system on LNG vessel

2025 January 9

18:00

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company expands fleet with new Aframax tanker