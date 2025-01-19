  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Industry executives: Red Sea too risky even after Gaza ceasefire – MarineLink

2025 January 19   15:46

Industry executives: Red Sea too risky even after Gaza ceasefire – MarineLink

Companies transporting their products around the world are not ready to return to the Red Sea trade route in the wake of a Gaza ceasefire deal because of uncertainty over whether Yemen's Houthis will continue to attack shipping, MarineLink reports citing industry executives.

The leader of Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday that the Iran-aligned group would monitor the implementation of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the war in Gaza and continue its attacks on vessels or Israel if it is breached.

The Houthi militia has carried out more than 100 attacks on ships since November 2023 and has sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The intensity of the attacks has disrupted global shipping and prompted route changes.

Executives from shipping, insurance and retail industries told Reuters the risks remained too high to resume voyages through the Bab al-Mandab strait in the Red Sea through which exports to Western markets from the Gulf and Asia must pass before entering the Suez Canal.

"There is no way I'm putting any of my merchandise on a boat that's going to go through the Red Sea for some time to come," said Jay Foreman, CEO of U.S.-based Basic Fun, which supplies toys to major U.S. retailers like Walmart and Amazon.com.

"I'll spend the extra money, and I'll send everything around the tip of Africa... It's just not worth taking a chance."

Trial runs
Matt Castle, vice president of global forwarding with logistics group C.H. Robinson, said: "It’s not likely the industry will see a large shift back to the Suez Canal in the short term."

He said this was due to the challenges related to securing cargo insurance given perceived high risks and time constraints, as it would take weeks or months to implement a new ocean shipping plan.

If the Houthis do halt the attacks, retailers may have to wait until the second quarter for shipping lines to fully shift their routes, said Craig Poole, managing director at Cardinal Global Logistics, whose clients include B&M Retail and Pets At Home.

"It'll definitely be a case of trialing the route, making sure that the ceasefire is genuine."

Maritime security sources said companies would treat any pledge by the Houthis to halt attacks with caution and would opt for test voyages to assess the risk environment.

For larger ships, such as tankers carrying liquefied natural gas, any resumption would take longer due to bigger risks if such a ship carrying a flammable cargo was hit.

Norwegian shipper Wallenius Wilhelmsen, which transports vehicles by ship, said it would not resume sailing through the Red Sea "until it is safe".

Swedish fashion retailer H&M HMb.ST, which uses sea freight to transport most of its products from factories in Asia to Europe, said it was monitoring the situation.

Tailwind Shipping Lines, a shipping firm owned by German supermarket chain Lidl, said the security of crew, ships and cargo was a top priority.

The European Union's naval force in the Red Sea said its "threat assessment remains unchanged".

War risk

Higher war risk insurance premiums, paid when vessels sail through the Red Sea, have meant additional costs of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a seven-day voyage for any ships still sailing through the area.

Insurance sources said on Friday that additional war risk premiums were quoted between 0.6% and up to 2% of the value of the vessel if a ship had any links to Israel or the U.S. and were broadly unchanged in recent months.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 20

18:00

Navig8 сommences сommercial management of 20 ADNOC L&S tanker vessels

17:36

Sungrow Hydrogen wins supply contract for the 320MW green ammonia project in Oman

17:13

Sunlight Group to acquire a 51% stake in Lehmann Marine

16:48

NKT celebrates keel laying for new cable-laying vessel, NKT Eleonora

15:54

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port sets new record in 2024 with cargo throughput of 1.37 bln tonnes

15:20

Chinese icebreaker Xuelong-2 reaches Amundsen Sea for research mission

14:43

MSC remains top in global container shipping market

14:04

Holland Shipyards Group to complete advanced Construction Support Vessel for Chevalier Floatels

13:54

Nordic сountries sign agreement for enhanced transport resilience

13:23

IHO adopts operational S-100 standards for maritime navigation

12:55

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers takes delivery of general cargo ship Green Rizhao

12:13

“TIE JIAN FENG DIAN 2000” offshore wind power installation platform successfully delivered

11:48

Lhyfe and Masdar join forces to explore the co-development of major green hydrogen production projects

10:48

Hapag-Lloyd adjusts Congestion Surcharge for dry cargo shipping to South Africa from Europe

10:25

GTT and China Offshore sgn strategic agreement in Shanghai

2025 January 19

14:19

Kongsberg Maritime delivers first USV Rreach Remote

13:18

Hapag-Lloyd's current fleet total capacity reached 2.34 million TEUs

11:32

MSC eyes development of new Italian terminal

10:18

CNC resumes NKT service with enhanced coverage and frequencies

09:58

Port of Long Beach marks 20 years of leading green

2025 January 18

15:35

BOEM finalizes fisheries mitigation guidance

12:11

Sanmar contracted to build fully electric ASD tug for major global operator

11:28

ML - ME8, the final standalone Maersk Line service on Asia - Europe to be suspended

10:07

Canada’s OSC announces three new ocean innovation projects worth more than $9 million

2025 January 17

18:05

Shipping industry implements new safety measures for charcoal transport

17:06

Electric сatamaran for Norderney successfully completes acceptance runs

16:35

Ostseestaal to build all-electric ferry for Heligoland

16:15

Burger to build new tour boat for Chicago’s Wendella

15:36

Damen cuts steel on latest Island Class vessel for BC Ferries

15:09

UK Government to invests £30 mln in clean maritime innovation