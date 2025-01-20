  1. Home
2025 January 20   14:43

shipping

MSC remains top in global container shipping market

According to the latest data released by Alphaliner, as of January 14, there were 7,211 container ships in service worldwide, with a total capacity of 31.5604 million TEUs, equivalent to about 374 million deadweight tons.

Among them, the combined capacity of the top three linear motor companies accounts for 46.33% of the global market.

The top three liner companies in terms of global throughput are Mediterranean Shipping (6.3449 million TEUs, accounting for 20.10%), Maersk Line (4.4286 million TEUs, accounting for 14.03%), and CMA CGM (3.8472 million TEUs, accounting for 12.19%).

Alphaliner pointed out that the 4th to 10th shipping companies ranked by capacity are: China Ocean Shipping Group, Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Shipping (ONE), Evergreen Marine, Hyundai Merchant Marine, ZIM Shipping and Yang Ming Marine Transport. Among them, the combined capacity of the seven largest shipping companies exceeds 1.5 million TEUs.

Seats 11-20: Wan Hai Lines, Pacific Shipping, Sea Lead Shipping, SITC International, X-Press Feeders Group, KMTC, UniFeeder, IRISL, Changjin Shipping and Deutsche Telekom. Xianghai Shipping.

Among Chinese companies engaged in liner shipping in mainland China, COSCO Shipping Container Lines ranks 4th, SITC International ranks 14th, Ningbo Ocean Shipping ranks 23rd, Antong Holdings (Quanzhou Ansheng Shipping) ranks 25th, and Tangshan Port ranks 26th. Hede Shipping ranks 26th, Zhonggu Xinliang Shipping ranks 29th, Sinotrans Container Transport ranks 33rd, Shanghai Jinjiang Shipping ranks 35th, Yangpu Xinyuan Shipping ranks 45th, and Zhonglian Shipping ranks 48th. Among them, Taicang Port container shipping ranked 66th, Hai'an New Port ranked 78th, Dalian Jifa Bohai Container Transport ranked 87th, Dalian Trade Winds Shipping ranked 87th, and Tianjin Datong Shipping ranked 93rd.

