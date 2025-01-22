  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. China's low-sulfur marine fuel exports down 1.6% in 2024

2025 January 22   09:51

shipping

China's low-sulfur marine fuel exports down 1.6% in 2024

China's exports of low-sulfur marine fuels dipped 1.6% in 2024 from the previous year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. The decline in exports emerged despite an uptick in refuelling demand at key bunker ports globally, as China cut export quotas in its final batch of the year, according to MarineLink.

Exports of the marine fuel, which is mainly of very low-sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) grade, totaled 18.33 million metric tons, customs data showed.

VLSFO has a maximum sulfur content of 0.5% to comply with emission rules set by the IMO. That compared with 18.60 million tons in 2023, a year when demand picked up further as China exited COVID-19 lockdowns.

The easing annual exports, measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, contrasted with the stronger bunker sales seen at other top refuelling hubs - Singapore and the UAE's Fujairah.

The last 2024 batch of marine fuel export quotas for China had been below market expectations, leading to less domestic supply available for bunkering.

China's Zhoushan refuelling hub logged fresh highs in bunker volumes totaling 7.26 million tons in 2024, based on data from Zhoushan port. Meanwhile, the number of licensed bonded bunker suppliers across China also edged higher to 37 as of 2024, up from 34 as of 2023, according to JLC data.

China's total fuel oil imports climbed further in 2024, up 7.4% to 24.10 million tons, a record high, based on customs data and historical data from Kpler. Since 2023, Chinese independent refineries have ramped up purchases of fuel oil to use as lower-cost feedstock, particularly discounted oil blended from Russian barrels. However, import demand is expected to drop in early 2025 following a hike in the product's import tax, lower tax rebates on fuel oil shipments, as well as logistical challenges to import Russian fuel amid sanctions uncertainty. The import volumes included purchases under ordinary trade, which are subject to import duty and consumption tax, as well as imports into bonded storage.

Topics:

oil and gas sector

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 23

15:44

HJSC delivers first 7,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship

15:14

Aarhus Port to launch advanced onshore power facility for container ships

14:31

Reuters: India expands Russian insurers' pool after US sanctions

14:00

HMM signs MOU for Vadhvan Port development cooperation in India

13:21

UECC eliminates surcharges for its customers under FuelEU Maritime

13:02

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 3.72 tln-won order for 12 LNG container ships

12:38

Celsius confirms LNG carrier order and charter to Japanese JERA

12:29

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Jan 20-24, 2025

12:11

Hapag-Lloyd adjusts Emergency Space Contingency Surcharge for services from North Europe to West Africa

11:50

Cavotec signs EUR 4 million shore power order with global shipping company

11:01

AD Ports Group signs MoU with the Egyptian Ministry of Industry & Transport to explore logistics infrastructure collaborations in Alexandria

10:42

GTT and HENGLI sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of GTT membrane containment systems

10:13

ICTSI's container terminal in Nigeria invests in new cranes

2025 January 22

18:00

Hanwha Ocean to open shipbuilding engineering center in Busan in May

17:34

Royal Caribbean orders sixth Edge Series ship from Chantiers de l'Atlantique

17:13

Lithuania launches first green hydrogen-powered ship

16:47

EU approves DP World and Arcese joint venture

16:24

U-Ming and K Line launch joint venture for LNG carriers

15:59

Summa Defence's subsidiary Uudenkaupungin Työvene and Baltic Workboats receive 110 million euro vessel order from Belgium

15:19

Suez Canal ready for full capacity as shipping lines return: Adm. Rabiee

14:58

Sanmar signs first contract of 2025 to build a new tug for Ultratug

14:27

Liquid Wind and TSE partner on E-fuel project in Naantali

13:40

CMA CGM updates FAK rates from Indian Subcontinent to North Europe & Mediterranean

13:10

Safetytech Accelerator completes feasibility studies for Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative

12:42

Moeve joins First Movers Coalition

12:20

ASYAD Group delivers 10 complex items for Petroleum Development Oman

11:44

ABS approves innovative hydrogen vacuum insulation system from HD KSOE

11:15

Bilbao Port reaches 1,000 gas tanker milestone

10:23

Towngas and Global Energy join forces to develop green methanol marine fuel supply chain

2025 January 21

18:00

IMO launches Regional Presence Office in Alexandria, Egypt