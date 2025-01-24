Fincantieri launches first ultra-luxury vessel for Four Seasons Yachts

Fincantieri and Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts, celebrated at the shipyard in Ancona the launching of “Four Seasons I”, the first ultra-luxury vessel under construction for Four Seasons Yachts, which will be delivered at the end of this year and setting sail in January 2026, according to Fincantieri's release.

With an all-suite, residential style product, “Four Seasons I” will set a new standard for luxury at sea. The vessel, which will be using the very latest in environmental protection technologies, will be 34,000 gross tons, 207 meters long, and will have 95 exclusive suites with remarkable custom design, focused on removing barriers between guests, the sea, and their surroundings. Each suite features extensive terrace decks, reaching up to 457 square meters in the prestigious Funnel Suite, the Yacht’s most exclusive accommodation.