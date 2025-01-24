  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MOL sgns long-term charter for 3 VLECs to serve SCG Chemicals

2025 January 24   10:49

shipping

MOL sgns long-term charter for 3 VLECs to serve SCG Chemicals

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that on January 23, its group company MOL Energia Pte. Ltd. signed a long-term charter contract for three newbuilding very large ethane carriers (VLECs) with SCG Chemicals PLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Thailand's Siam Cement Group Co. (SCG).

The 100,000 m3 VLECs will be built at Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and are scheduled for delivery in 2027. The vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel ethane propulsion engines, which will reduce greenhouse gas, sulfur oxide, and nitrogen oxide emissions compared to conventional heavy fuel oil vessels.

With this contract, the number of VLECs managed and operated by MOL group will increase to 12 vessels out of approximately 90 VLECs which have been delivered or in order.

Topics:

MOL

time-charter agreement

Samsung Heavy Industries

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 25

14:07

Dredgers gather at China's Tianjin port for winter maintenance

13:43

ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy kick off drilling work off the coasts of Cyprus and Egypt

11:53

Redningsselskapet to deploy Hefring Marine tech for Norwegian search and rescue

09:58

ContiOcean successfully delivered its first ship waste heat recovery system

2025 January 24

18:00

Maersk maintains Africa route despite Houthi ceasefire

17:17

Hudong-Zhonghua launches second 23,000-TEU LNG carrier for CMA CGM

17:00

Hanwha Ocean posts strong 2024 results

16:42

Copenhagen Malmö Port targets over 1 mln cruise passengers in 2025

16:19

Vopak commissions E-boiler in Port of Rotterdam

15:56

Global Energy Transition Forum launched in Davos

15:24

WinGD successfully tests ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engine

14:41

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding delivers its 300th vessel

14:08

Dry Bulk Shipping Index plunges to 23-month low

13:44

EU ETS Expansion and FuelEU Maritime to test shipping in 2025 - experts

13:24

Houthi ceasefire could slash freight prices by 25%: DP World exec

12:48

DNV, HD Hyundai Mipo and KSOE sign MoU on new standards for using digital twins to test electric propulsion systems

12:21

IACS publishes new guidelines to enhance surveyor safety

11:48

HD Hyundai completes factory acceptance test for world's most powerful 4-stroke dual-fuel engine

11:20

EU and industry associations call for modernized customs operations

10:29

Scotland's Rosyth Port invests in in haulage equipment

09:47

Fincantieri launches first ultra-luxury vessel for Four Seasons Yachts

2025 January 23

18:00

TransMontaigne Partners agrees to sell two terminal facilities in Miami and Virginia

17:30

South Korea sees cruise tourism surge in 2024

17:04

MAN Energy Solutions expands capabilities of its Multi Fluid Monitor

16:45

MOL launches LNG-fueled ferry on Oarai-Tomakomai route

16:25

Mabanaft rebuilds Hamburg terminal for methanol storage

15:44

HJSC delivers first 7,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship

15:14

Aarhus Port to launch advanced onshore power facility for container ships

14:31

Reuters: India expands Russian insurers' pool after US sanctions

14:00

HMM signs MOU for Vadhvan Port development cooperation in India