First China-Europe Express cargo ship completes maiden voyage

The first container ship of the "China-Europe Express", the fastest direct route connecting Europe and China's Yangtze River Delta region, arrived at its destination at the Jade Weser Port in Wilhelmshaven on Friday, according to Xinhua.

The "KAWA Ningbo" cargo ship, carrying over 1700 containers of new-energy and other high-value goods, completed its non-stop voyage in 26 days, well below the shipment time of 45 days in the past.

"The launch of the 'China-Europe Express' route not only provides convenience for the exchange of goods between China and Europe, but also plays a positive role in stabilizing the global product and supply chains, vividly interpreting the profound connotation of jointly building the 'Belt and Road,'" remarked Cong Wu, consul general of the Chinese General Consulate in Hamburg at a ceremony marking the completion of the voyage.

This route was established through a partnership agreement signed at the China International Import Expo last year. The maiden voyage departed from east China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port on Dec. 30. The route is set to operate on a monthly basis, enabling regular freight exchange between China and Europe.