  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. First China-Europe Express cargo ship completes maiden voyage

2025 January 27   13:44

shipping

First China-Europe Express cargo ship completes maiden voyage

The first container ship of the "China-Europe Express", the fastest direct route connecting Europe and China's Yangtze River Delta region, arrived at its destination at the Jade Weser Port in Wilhelmshaven on Friday, according to Xinhua.

The "KAWA Ningbo" cargo ship, carrying over 1700 containers of new-energy and other high-value goods, completed its non-stop voyage in 26 days, well below the shipment time of 45 days in the past.

"The launch of the 'China-Europe Express' route not only provides convenience for the exchange of goods between China and Europe, but also plays a positive role in stabilizing the global product and supply chains, vividly interpreting the profound connotation of jointly building the 'Belt and Road,'" remarked Cong Wu, consul general of the Chinese General Consulate in Hamburg at a ceremony marking the completion of the voyage.

This route was established through a partnership agreement signed at the China International Import Expo last year. The maiden voyage departed from east China's Ningbo-Zhoushan Port on Dec. 30. The route is set to operate on a monthly basis, enabling regular freight exchange between China and Europe.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 28

18:02

CMA CGM introduces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Mediterranean to East Africa

17:34

Stolt-Nielsen to acquire majority stake in Avenir LNG

17:20

Germany's indirect Russian LNG imports surge via European ports

17:00

Van Oord completes first fully electrified dredging pilot with Christiaan P. vessel

16:25

Damen Shipyards delivers Germany’s first all-electric ferry

16:05

DP World and NSW Ports co-invest A$400 mln to expand rail capacity at Sydney’s Port Botany

15:33

China Merchants Heavy Industry to build advanced cable laying vessel for Asso.subsea

15:12

Yangzijiang delivers first dual-fuel liquefied ethylene gas carrier

14:52

GTT secures order from Samsung Heavy Industries for three VLEC tank designs

14:22

Maritime Robotics delivers two USVs to DEME

13:29

Fire on bulk carrier "Firuze G" in Samsun port extinguished after 2.5 hours

13:06

Navantia UK completes acquisition of Harland & Wolff

12:41

IHO and IHMA launch new guide for Nautical Data

12:21

Huisman to supply 5,000mt crane and monopile handling system for Penta-Ocean’s heavy lift vessel

11:40

UK’s Tidal Transit signs MoU to develop offshore support vessels for South Korea

11:05

Seaspan Energy receives third 7,600m³ LNG bunker vessel from CIMC SOE

10:33

SEAONICS secures contract for five newbuild offshore vessels

10:12

Penta-Ocean and Fuyo Lease announce joint ownership of world’s largest offshore wind construction vessels

09:25

Hafnia and SOCATRA celebrate first dual-fuel methanol MR tanker

2025 January 27

18:00

Indonesia and India agreed to deepen and expand maritime cooperation

17:42

Aurora Offshore welcomes two vessels from Siem Offshore

17:00

DP World, A.P. Moller-Maersk plan big investments in Bangladesh's ports

16:35

NYK Group unveils plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

16:05

Swedish authorities board ship after Baltic Sea cable breach

15:39

SGS and Bureau Veritas end $30 bln merger talks

15:26

LSMGO bunker barge returns to Kaohsiung after undergoing maintenance

14:55

Baleària unveils 100% electric ferries for Spain-Morocco green corridor

14:07

Hong Kong and Portsmouth welcome first LNG bunkering operations

13:24

COSCO SHIPPING plans to expand fleet with RMB8 bln A-share offering

12:13

Fincantieri and Saudi Arabia sign MoU to advance maritime technology