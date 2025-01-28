  1. Home
2025 January 28   16:25

shipbuilding

Damen Shipyards delivers Germany’s first all-electric ferry

On the 15th of January, Damen Shipyards handed over Germany’s first, all-electric catamaran (E-Kat) ferry to its operator, AG Reederei Norden-Frisia, according to the company's release. Capable of taking up to 150 passengers, the vessel will operate between Norddeich and Norderney on the East Frisian Wadden Sea.  

The 32-metre E-Kat has been designed to operate on a 30-minute route with 28 minutes allowed at each end to disembark and embark passengers. Built at Damen shipyards in Poland and the Netherlands, the vessel is driven by two propellers, each powered by a 600kW electric motor.

Given the shallow waterways in which it will operate, it has been designed with twin hulls giving it a draught of just 1.2 metres. These aluminium hulls together with a superstructure, also made of aluminium, ensure that weight has been kept to a minimum, enabling it to operate at speeds of up to 12 knots.

Other features include over-sized windows to allow passengers to enjoy the views of the Wadden Sea, the world’s largest tidal flats system and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The vessel will be CO2 neutral when operating and the electricity that charges its batteries will come from onshore solar panels.

