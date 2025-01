RMK Marine has announced the launch of the Neoliner Origin, described as the world's first commercial sailing RORO vessel.

The 136-meter vessel, a project initiated by NEOLINE Armateurs in 2023, is designed to reduce fossil fuel consumption by over 80% by utilizing wind power as its primary propulsion.

"We proudly launch the World’s First Commercial Sailing RORO Vessel, Neoliner Origin into the blue waters, marking a revolutionary step in maritime history," RMK Marine stated.