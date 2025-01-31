  1. Home
2025 January 31   10:30

ammonia

MAN Energy Solutions' ammonia engine reaches 100% load in testing

MAN Energy Solutions has announced that its ME-LGIA (-Liquid Gas Injection Ammonia) engine has successfully operated at 100% load during testing at its Research Centre Copenhagen (RCC).

The two-stroke engine is being developed for ammonia fuel. "We began full-scale testing in November 2024 and have since proceeded in a cautious and safety-first way," said Ole Pyndt Hansen, Head of Two-Stroke Research & Development, MAN Energy Solutions. "We have now operated the engine on ammonia from 25–100% load, marking yet another important step forward in the maritime energy transition. As such, we have now validated the ammonia fuel-injection system over the full load-curve with diesel-pilot amounts recorded according to our targets. Furthermore, the positive emission and performance characteristics from previous, single-cylinder tests have now also been validated in full-scale engine operation.”

The company reported that its proprietary SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system functioned at all test loads to treat exhaust gases, and that all supply and safety systems operated as designed. The next testing phase will concentrate on performance and emission optimization, including injection and SCR systems, as well as control strategies.

Christian Ludwig, Head of Global Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions, emphasized the ME-LGIA’s PTO (Power Take-Off) capability. “The ME-LGIA concept is based on the Diesel-cycle combustion principle, which makes it eminently suitable for PTO,” Ludwig stated. “Prior to this round of testing, we simulated PTO on the ammonia engine with very positive results and are very happy to see this replicated in real life. We intend to support PTO on the ME-LGIA to the same degree as with the other Diesel-cycle engines in our low-speed portfolio.”

